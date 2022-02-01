Advertisement

WVa looking for partners to help feed kids during summer

About 78% of schoolchildren depend on free and reduced-price meals at school, according to the state Department of Education.
(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia is looking to partner with local government agencies, nonprofits and other organizations to help run a program to feed kids over the summer.

Through the Department of Education’s “Summer Food Service Program,” children who usually receive meals at school through the School Breakfast Program or National School Lunch Program can access food at sites like schools, churches, community centers, pools, parks, libraries, housing complexes and summer camps.

Summer months can pose a challenge for families in need of food while school isn’t in session, state Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said in a news release.

“Supporting these sites in your community is one of the most important things you can do to ensure all children have uninterrupted access to nutritious meals this summer,” he said.

An average of 202,273 children in West Virginia — about 78% of schoolchildren — depend on free and reduced-price meals at school, according to the state Department of Education.

Organizations interested in becoming a 2022 summer sponsor can contact Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves with the Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition. They can be reached at cboehm@k12.wv.us or snsnuffer@k12.wv.us or (833) 627-2833. Summer sites will be announced in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into grocery store, selling stolen cigarettes on Facebook
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
Courtney Oliverio
Clarksburg woman sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for carjacking charge
Two Lumberport people arrested for allegedly hiding drugs in a vacuum
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 new deaths, 30 “red” counties

Latest News

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | New COVID-19 hospitalization record
The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a ribbon cutting at Stone Tower Brews at...
Ribbon Cut on Stone Tower Brews at Market Place Plaza
House Call
House Call Pt. 2
Kayla Smith's Monday Night Forecast | January 31, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Night Forecast | January 31, 2022