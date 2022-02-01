W.Va. man cited by police for bringing loaded handgun in airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A TSA officer prevented a West Virginia man from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight on Tuesday.

Officials said the man attempted to bring a loaded handgun on his flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The .40 caliber gun, was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber, officials said.

Officials said it was detected as the man was entering the security checkpoint with his carry-on items.

TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

“If you own a firearm and you are planning to take a flight, it is important to know some important facts about transporting your gun for a flight,” said Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “For starters, the gun needs to be unloaded. Pack the gun in a hard-sided case and put a lock on the case. If traveling with ammunition, keep it in its original box and place it next to the firearm in the locked case. Take the locked case to the airline check-in counter so that the airline can make sure that the gun is transported in the belly of the plane so that nobody has access to it during the flight. It is also important to know that even if you have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow you to bring your gun through a TSA security checkpoint.”

It was the fifth gun detected by TSA officers at the airport this year.

