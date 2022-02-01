Advertisement

W.Va. man cited by police for bringing loaded handgun in airport

The gun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.
This gun and ammunition were detected by TSA in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Reagan National...
This gun and ammunition were detected by TSA in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Reagan National Airport on Feb. 1.(TSA Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A TSA officer prevented a West Virginia man from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight on Tuesday.

Officials said the man attempted to bring a loaded handgun on his flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The .40 caliber gun, was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber, officials said.

Officials said it was detected as the man was entering the security checkpoint with his carry-on items.

TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

“If you own a firearm and you are planning to take a flight, it is important to know some important facts about transporting your gun for a flight,” said Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “For starters, the gun needs to be unloaded. Pack the gun in a hard-sided case and put a lock on the case. If traveling with ammunition, keep it in its original box and place it next to the firearm in the locked case. Take the locked case to the airline check-in counter so that the airline can make sure that the gun is transported in the belly of the plane so that nobody has access to it during the flight. It is also important to know that even if you have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow you to bring your gun through a TSA security checkpoint.”

It was the fifth gun detected by TSA officers at the airport this year.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into grocery store, selling stolen cigarettes on Facebook
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
Courtney Oliverio
Clarksburg woman sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for carjacking charge
Two Lumberport people arrested for allegedly hiding drugs in a vacuum
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 new deaths, 30 “red” counties

Latest News

Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | New COVID-19 hospitalization record
WVa looking for partners to help feed kids during summer
The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a ribbon cutting at Stone Tower Brews at...
Ribbon Cut on Stone Tower Brews at Market Place Plaza