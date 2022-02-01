WVU falls to Baylor in heartbreaker, 81-77
Mountaineers now on a six-game skid
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (WDTV) - WVU finished out their road streak this evening at Baylor.
The Mountaineers looked crisp to start the night, entering the half with a comfortable 39-31 lead. Baylor came back strong in the second half, finishing on top, 81-77.
Taz Sherman had a night, racking up 29 points.
WVU is back on home court this Saturday against Texas tech, tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
