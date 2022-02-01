WVU football announces schedule change to 2022 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football has announced two changes to its 2022 schedule.

Their rival battles with Pitt and Virginia Tech have been moved from their original Saturday dates to Thursday, Sept. 1st (Pitt) and Thursday, Sept. 24 (Virginia Tech).

With their Thursday game against Baylor at home on October 13th, this will be the most Thursday games the Mountaineers have played since 2011.

