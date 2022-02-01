WVU sets date for annual Gold-Blue Spring Game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has announced when its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game will take place.

WVU will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 23 at 1p.m. at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Information on the Gear Sale, stadium, parking, online streaming and television broadcast will be released at a later date.

Game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and now can be purchased online here or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

WVU students will be admitted free through the normal student ticketing process later in April here.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.

Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $778,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s.

