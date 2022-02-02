Advertisement

Bill introduced in House would increase min. wage for people that receive tips

If passed, House Bill 4507 would increase the minimum wage for those who receive tips at their job.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If passed, House Bill 4507 would increase the minimum wage for those who receive tips at their job.

Introduced on Wednesday, the purpose of HB 4507 is to increase the minimum wage requirements for employees that receive tips from customers.

Currently, the 70% credit results in the minimum wage for those receiving tips to be $2.62.

The Bill would increase the minimum wage for tip earners to $4.38.

The Bill has been referred to the Committee on Workforce Development then the Judiciary.

You can view the Bill’s Introduction here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery
Man charged for allegedly shooting woman’s jaw in Taylor County
Concerns regarding road maintenance.
Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny

Latest News

The West Virginia House of Delegates meets for a floor session on Tuesday morning.
HB 4509 aims to eliminate gender specific terms in marriage contracts
HB 4509
HB 4509
HB 4507
HB 4507
COVID WV 2/2/22
COVID WV 2/2/22