Bill introduced in House would increase min. wage for people that receive tips

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If passed, House Bill 4507 would increase the minimum wage for those who receive tips at their job.

Introduced on Wednesday, the purpose of HB 4507 is to increase the minimum wage requirements for employees that receive tips from customers.

Currently, the 70% credit results in the minimum wage for those receiving tips to be $2.62.

The Bill would increase the minimum wage for tip earners to $4.38.

The Bill has been referred to the Committee on Workforce Development then the Judiciary.

