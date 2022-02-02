COVID-19 W.Va. | 36 deaths, 2,988 new cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 2, 2022, there are currently 11,491 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 36 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,814 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old female from Marion County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Summers County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 57-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 36-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Brooke County, a 65-year old male from Ohio County, a 68-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Lewis County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Wyoming County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from McDowell County, a 77-year old female from Mineral County, a 55-year old female from Mason County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, an 80-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, a 76-year old male from Hampshire County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Mercer County, a 34-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Lewis County, and a 70-year old male from Harrison County.

As of Tuesday, 1,100 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 239 have been admitted to the ICU and 120 are on ventilators.

14 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, three pediatric patients are in the ICU, and one pediatric patient is on a ventilator.

As of this article’s publication, hospital numbers on the DHHR’s website have not been updated to reflect Wednesday’s numbers.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,925 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,637 cases of Omicron have been reported.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (97), Berkeley (408), Boone (200), Braxton (43), Brooke (76), Cabell (718), Calhoun (70), Clay (35), Doddridge (44), Fayette (559), Gilmer (30), Grant (73), Greenbrier (327), Hampshire (115), Hancock (83), Hardy (83), Harrison (387), Jackson (51), Jefferson (208), Kanawha (1,328), Lewis (71), Lincoln (169), Logan (286), Marion (315), Marshall (157), Mason (247), McDowell (190), Mercer (538), Mineral (167), Mingo (159), Monongalia (606), Monroe (130), Morgan (57), Nicholas (229), Ohio (193), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (38), Preston (180), Putnam (436), Raleigh (669), Randolph (143), Ritchie (61), Roane (59), Summers (105), Taylor (104), Tucker (13), Tyler (35), Upshur (127), Wayne (226), Webster (52), Wetzel (91), Wirt (28), Wood (405), Wyoming (200). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

