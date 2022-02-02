Advertisement

Fire that killed West Virginia man ruled arson

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A house fire that killed a West Virginia man has been ruled arson, police said.

Firefighters found Dennis R. Rutledge, 52, on the second floor of the Charleston home early Tuesday and took him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Charleston Police Department. His death is being investigated as a homicide, police said

Rutledge did not live at residence, which was vacant, police said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police. The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible.

