Advertisement

Former WVa Supreme Court justice, bankruptcy judge dies

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Edwin F. Flowers, a former West Virginia Supreme Court justice and U.S. bankruptcy judge, has died. He was 91.

The Supreme Court announced Flowers’ death on Tuesday and said he died Thursday in Morgantown.

Flowers was appointed state welfare commissioner in 1969 by then-Gov. Arch Moore, who named him to the Supreme Court in 1975 to fill an unexpired term, the court said in a news release. The term ended the following year, and in 1977, Flowers became U.S. bankruptcy judge for the Southern District of West Virginia.

He was vice president for institutional advancement at West Virginia University from 1983 to 1997, the release said.

“His exemplary career stands as a monument to his personal dedication to the law, as well as to the citizens of West Virginia,” Chief Justice John Hutchison said in the release. “He was a true leader and will be sadly missed.”

Flowers is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ellie, and two daughters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect in custody
Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery
Man charged for allegedly shooting woman’s jaw in Taylor County
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Concerns regarding road maintenance.
Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on

Latest News

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 36 deaths, 2,988 new cases
Justice Flowers
Former WVa Supreme Court justice, bankruptcy judge dies
Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on
Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on
WVDOH: Work underway to restore Carrollton Covered Bridge
WVDOH: Work underway to restore Carrollton Covered Bridge