Former WVa Supreme Court justice, bankruptcy judge dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Edwin F. Flowers, a former West Virginia Supreme Court justice and U.S. bankruptcy judge, has died. He was 91.

The Supreme Court announced Flowers’ death on Tuesday and said he died Thursday in Morgantown.

Flowers was appointed state welfare commissioner in 1969 by then-Gov. Arch Moore, who named him to the Supreme Court in 1975 to fill an unexpired term, the court said in a news release. The term ended the following year, and in 1977, Flowers became U.S. bankruptcy judge for the Southern District of West Virginia.

He was vice president for institutional advancement at West Virginia University from 1983 to 1997, the release said.

“His exemplary career stands as a monument to his personal dedication to the law, as well as to the citizens of West Virginia,” Chief Justice John Hutchison said in the release. “He was a true leader and will be sadly missed.”

Flowers is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ellie, and two daughters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.