French Creek Freddie sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s own prognosticator, French Creek Freedie, saw his shadow Wednesday morning.

Because he saw his shadow, he is predicting six more weeks of winter in West Virginia.

Many people from the community, including the Mayor of Buckhannon, came together to celebrate Groundhog Day at the West Virginia Wildlife Center.

“Freddie was happy he could celebrate his special day with friends this year and is ready to nestle back in his burrow for a few more weeks of winter,” said Trevor Moore, wildlife biologist for the West Virginia State Wildlife Center. “When spring arrives, Freddie hopes everyone will come back and visit him and enjoy a day at the Wildlife Center.”

In the past 40 years, Freddie’s forecasts have been accurate 50 percent of the time, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Freddie predicted an early spring in each of the last three years.

There were also activities for kids to enjoy at the event.

