Advertisement

French Creek Freddie sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s own prognosticator, French Creek Freedie, saw his shadow Wednesday morning.

Because he saw his shadow, he is predicting six more weeks of winter in West Virginia.

Many people from the community, including the Mayor of Buckhannon, came together to celebrate Groundhog Day at the West Virginia Wildlife Center.

“Freddie was happy he could celebrate his special day with friends this year and is ready to nestle back in his burrow for a few more weeks of winter,” said Trevor Moore, wildlife biologist for the West Virginia State Wildlife Center. “When spring arrives, Freddie hopes everyone will come back and visit him and enjoy a day at the Wildlife Center.”

In the past 40 years, Freddie’s forecasts have been accurate 50 percent of the time, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Freddie predicted an early spring in each of the last three years.

There were also activities for kids to enjoy at the event.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect in custody
Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery
Man charged for allegedly shooting woman’s jaw in Taylor County
Concerns regarding road maintenance.
Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisory
Most of NCWV placed under Winter Weather Advisory
French Creek Freddie sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter
French Creek Freddie sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter
(MGN)
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at parked car, satellite dish
WVU computer science major Heather Fetty works with members on the West Virginia National Guard...
WVU partners with Dept. of Defense to give students cybersecurity skills