Advertisement

Gov. Justice: West Virginia surpluses breaks record

Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that revenue collections in West Virginia broke several all-time state records in January.
(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that revenue collections in West Virginia broke several all-time state records in January.

Gov. Justice said West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for January 2022 came in at $573.3 million, $136.8 million above estimate and 29.4% ahead of prior year receipts.

Seven months through Fiscal Year 2022, year-to-date collections of $3.093 billion are $530.6 million above the YTD estimate; breaking the all-time record for total surplus through the month of January.

The $136.8 million surplus for the month of January is also believed by state revenue officials to be the highest January surplus ever recorded in state history.

“We continue to break all-time record after all-time record,” Gov. Justice said. “You won’t find anybody on the planet who is more proud to announce these incredible surplus numbers to you. And believe me, these numbers didn’t just happen by somebody rolling off the pickle truck. A lot of people put in a whole lot of work to make this vision of having surplus after surplus a reality.”

West Virginia broke state records for the highest year-to-date amounts collected from Personal Income Tax, Consumer Sales Tax, and Severance Tax, according to Gov. Justice.

Personal Income Tax is 12.9% ahead YTD, Consumer Sales Tax is 9.7% ahead YTD, and Severance is 240% ahead YTD.

Meanwhile, Justice said Corporation Net Income Tax is 58.1% ahead YTD compared to prior year adjusted collections. YTD collections are $98.6 million above estimate.

“Our record-setting numbers aren’t just coming from one source. It’s everything,” Gov. Justice continued. “And, absolutely, when you get the snowball rolling down the side of a snow-covered hill – like The Temptations said a long time ago – it gets bigger and bigger, and this snowball includes everything and everybody. So let’s just keep it going, for crying out loud.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery
Man charged for allegedly shooting woman’s jaw in Taylor County
Concerns regarding road maintenance.
Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny

Latest News

Eric Guthrie
Morgantown man arrested for allegedly putting gun against woman’s head
A WVU student says she was served a raw chicken sandwich at a campus dining hall.
WVU student says she was served raw chicken at dining hall
Winter Weather Advisory
Most of NCWV placed under Winter Weather Advisory
French Creek Freddie sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter
French Creek Freddie sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter