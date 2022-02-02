HB 4509 aims to eliminate gender specific terms in marriage contracts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If passed, House Bill 4509 would eliminate gender specific terms in marriage contracts.

Introduced on Tuesday by Cody Thompson (D), Randolph 43, wrote in the Bill’s introduction that the purpose of this bill is to construct gender specific terms related to marriage to be gender neutral and applicable to spouses, regardless of gender.

The Bill has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary.

You can view the Bill’s introduction here.

