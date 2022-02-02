Jess Franklin Whitehair, 66, of Mt. Clare passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on March 19, 1955, a son of the late Porter Whitehair, Sr. and Mary Blanche Moore Whitehair. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Paugh Whitehair, whom he married on January 13, 2014. Also surviving are one son, Darrell Whitehair and his wife Melissa of Clarksburg; two step-sons, Leroy Bennett and his wife Beth of Texas, and Shaun White and his wife Missy of Mt. Clare; two step daughters, Sonia Whitehair of Clarksburg and Tammy Valentine of Clarksburg; three grandchildren, Jacob Whitehair (Lexie Brostosky) of Carolina, Darrian Whitehair (Danny Adkins) of Clarksburg and Hailee Vanhorn (Jacob) of Beverly; 16 step grandchildren; two great grandchildren, EllaMae and Haidyn; one step-great granddaughter, Aubri Renea Alvarez; three brothers, George (Sandy) Whitehair, Robert (Lisa) Whitehair and Dave (Patty) Whitehair, all of Bridgeport; 6 sisters, Marie Whitehair of Stonewood, Mary (Peggy) Whitehair of Bridgeport, Susan (Michael) Phillips of Stonewood, Robin Rush of Clarksburg, Greta Antrobius (Gary) of Clarksburg and Teresa Owens (James) of Anmoore; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Porter “Mac” Whitehair, Jr. and Paul “Tex” Whitehair; and one step son, Ronald Bennett. Mr. Whitehair previously worked for Samson Company, Salai Excavating and DHL before finishing his career as a truck driver with 10 years of service with Latham Pools. He was dedicated, hardworking and a jack of all trades. He was Pentecostal by faith and attended Holy Trinity Chapel. Jess never met a stranger and was always eager to help. He had a passion for racing, carpentry and mechanics and enjoyed country music, dancing and being outdoors. Most of all he loved his morning coffee with Westerns on repeat. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:00 am with Reverend Jeannie Lafferty officiating. Interment will be in the Lumberport Lions Club Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

