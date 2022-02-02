Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 2, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will bring more warm temperatures and clouds, as warm air lifts in ahead of a cold front out west. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with clouds pushing in from the west. Winds will be light and come from the south, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s, making today the warmest day of the week. After 6 PM, rain showers push into NCWV ahead of the cold front. These showers become more widespread during the evening and overnight hours, leading to a soggy night. During that time, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-30s. So it will be a mild, soggy night. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper-40s, with light winds. During this time, the rain is more widespread, with some areas seeing moderate rain at times. Because of the front being slow-moving, it’s not until the late-evening hours that the rain leaves and is replaced by a wintry mix. By the time the rain transitions to a wintry mix on Friday, we’re looking at 1″ of rain across much of NCWV. This could be enough to cause slick roads and other problems, so be careful driving tomorrow. By Friday morning, the front starts pushing east, allowing temperatures to drop and resulting in the wintry mix. It lasts until the mid-morning hours, before we fully transition to snow in some areas. Not much ice is expected, and we only see 1″ of snow at most before it leaves in the afternoon. Still, that could lead to more slick road conditions, so be aware of that when traveling. By the evening hours, any leftover precipitation is gone, and we’re left with cold temperatures and a few clouds. Over the weekend, temperatures will be in the 20s, but we will see sunshine. We then warm up into the low-40s on Sunday, as warmer air flows into the area. In short, tonight and tomorrow will bring steady rainfall, Friday morning brings wintry precipitation, and we dry out over the weekend.

Today: We start with mostly cloudy skies and light winds, with temperatures being in the low-50s. So it will be a warm day. During the evening and overnight hours, periodic rain showers move into NCWV and bring steady rain in some areas. In short, we start dry this afternoon and transition to rain tonight. High: 52.

Tonight: After 6 PM, rain showers push into NCWV, becoming more widespread overnight. We won’t see much rain overnight, about 0.2″ to 0.3″ at most. Still, it could mean slick spots on some roads, so be aware of that in your travels tonight. On the bright side, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-40s, much warmer than this morning. Overall, expect a mild, soggy night. Low: 43.

Thursday: More widespread rain is expected throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. This widespread rain might be heavy in some areas at times, and it sticks around until the mid-evening hours. Thereafter, it starts transitioning to rain/snow mix during the overnight hours, with some icing possible on the roads due to temperatures dipping below-freezing. Barring that, expect cloudy skies, NW winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the upper-40s, with lows in the 20s in the evening. Overall, expect a soggy afternoon and some wintry mix in the evening. High: 49.

Friday: We start with wintry mix in the early-morning, before we transition to snow in the late-morning. By mid-afternoon, any leftover precipitation is gone. Not much snow is expected (about 1″ at most), and not much rain/snow mix is expected either. Still, slick roads are possible, so be careful traveling. By the evening, we dry out. Barring that, expect highs in the chilly low-30s, with cloudy skies and NW winds of 5-10 mph. Overall, expect a chilly day, with rain/snow mix and snow throughout the morning. High: 31.

