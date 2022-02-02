Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | February 2, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Groundhog Day! French Creek Freddie and Punxsutawney Phil both saw their shadows today, indicating six more weeks of winter. We’ll have to wait and see if their forecasts are correct down the line, but today certainly did not feel like winter! Many of us saw high temperatures in the low 50s, similar to yesterday. Clouds rolled in by the afternoon, and the beginning of the rain showers are heading through tonight. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the low 40s, which is about 20 degrees above average for this time of year. The rain will be continuing throughout tomorrow, becoming heavy at times. Highs will again be above average, in the upper 40s and low 50s. Thursday night is when the cold front will start to pass over our area, changing our precipitation from rain to wintry mix and sleet. This will continue through much of the night, and with temperatures dropping below freezing, the Friday morning commute is expected to be slippery and messy. Because of the hazardous road conditions, the National Weather Service has announced a Winter Weather Advisory for our entire viewing area from 7pm tomorrow until 1pm Friday. Eventually, Friday morning will see a changeover to all snow, but most of the system’s moisture will be past us by that point, so accumulations will be less than an inch. Once the system fully exits, the rest of Friday will be mostly cloudy, then high-pressure systems push in for the weekend and start of next week. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will likely remain below freezing, but Sunday through next week will be more seasonable, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll remain dry throughout those days, so we’ll see a lot more of the sun.

Tonight: Rain, becoming heavy at times. Low: 44

Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day, Becoming sleet overnight. High: 48

Friday: Sleet changing over to snow showers in the AM, then mostly cloudy by the afternoon. High: 30

Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 27

