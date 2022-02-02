Local businesses dealing with inflation

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Record high inflation continues to take its toll on consumers and businesses alike.

In recent months, companies like Starbucks, Kraft, and Oscar Meyer all raised prices.

Smaller local businesses are also feeling the sting.

Sheldon Martin, owner of Creekside Country Market, said there are many products that are becoming harder to get.

“I see prices rising every week. everywhere from 10 cents to a dollar so, yes inflation definitely is happening.”

“Jar goods is a big issue. Anything that we use a lot of plastics to pack our products into. A lot of those products have risen in cost. Also, the product itself is going up, especially anything with flour, wheat, all your pastas that type of thing has jumped.”

Martin said that because of this, there have been times where fully stocking the shelves has been difficult.

“We’ve done fairly well, but there are certain items that come and go. we just kind of have to deal with it.”

“Don’t like the empty spot on the shelves. Not what I like but, it’s what we have to do.”

As these prices continue to rise and people have to pay more martin thinks it’s important to help his employees because they are also feeling the brunt of this nationwide problem.

“We also like to pay our employees well, so as inflation goes up hopefully, we can counteract that enough to pay our employees,” said Martin.

Martin says that he will continue to keep prices as low as possible for the customers as well.

