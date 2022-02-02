Man arrested for allegedly shooting at parked car, satellite dish

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man was arrested after officers said he shot at a parked car and a satellite dish before threatening to burn down a home.

Officers received a complaint about a convicted felon not allowed to be in possession of firearms that had a rifle and a revolver in his possession, according to a criminal complaint.

The felon, Jesse Copen, 43, allegedly shot at least three times at a parked car in his driveway while others were present.

The report says Copen also went to the victim’s home and show “possibly five times” at a satellite dish about 3-4 feet from their porch and threatened to burn down their home.

According to officers, Copen also said that he was not going back to prison.

Copen has been charged with wanton endangerment, terroristic threats, and prohibited person with firearms and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

