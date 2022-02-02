Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at parked car, satellite dish

(MGN)
(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man was arrested after officers said he shot at a parked car and a satellite dish before threatening to burn down a home.

Officers received a complaint about a convicted felon not allowed to be in possession of firearms that had a rifle and a revolver in his possession, according to a criminal complaint.

The felon, Jesse Copen, 43, allegedly shot at least three times at a parked car in his driveway while others were present.

The report says Copen also went to the victim’s home and show “possibly five times” at a satellite dish about 3-4 feet from their porch and threatened to burn down their home.

According to officers, Copen also said that he was not going back to prison.

Copen has been charged with wanton endangerment, terroristic threats, and prohibited person with firearms and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect in custody
Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery
Man charged for allegedly shooting woman’s jaw in Taylor County
Concerns regarding road maintenance.
Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny

Latest News

WVU computer science major Heather Fetty works with members on the West Virginia National Guard...
WVU partners with Dept. of Defense to give students cybersecurity skills
Officials from WVU Medicine and Glenville State College officially announced the opening of the...
WVU Medicine, GSC celebrate opening of new clinic
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 36 deaths, 2,988 new cases
Justice Flowers
Former WVa Supreme Court justice, bankruptcy judge dies