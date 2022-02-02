Mon. Co. fugitive wanted for sexual assault of minor arrested in AZ

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County fugitive wanted for sexual assault of a minor was arrested on Tuesday in Arizona, officials said.

Necmettin Kont, 37, was wanted for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in Morgantown in May 2021, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

“The arrest of Kont in Kingman was the direct result of good police by the Morgantown, WV, Police Department and Deputy U.S. Marshals based in Flagstaff, AZ,” said District of Arizona U.S. Marshal David Gonzales. “Kont will be extradited back to West Virginia to face charges related to the brutal sexual assault of the minor child.”

Officials said an arrest warrant was issued in the State of West Virginia on Monday.

Morgantown Police Officers requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service in locating and apprehending Kont, and during the investigation, information was developed that Kont was potentially residing in Kingman, AZ.

On Tuesday, officers from Flagstaff and Mohave County conducted surveillance on a possible known associate of Kont in the Klingman area and were able to positively identify a known associate of Kont.

Officials said a brief mobile surveillance was held leading to Kont’s residence, and deputies were able to make contact at the house and take Kont into custody without incident.

Kont is currently in Mohave County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Monongalia County.

