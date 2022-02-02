Morgantown man arrested for allegedly putting gun against woman’s head

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was arrested early Wednesday morning after officers said he left a black and blue knot on a woman’s head with a gun.

Officers arrived on the scene of a dispute and detained Eric Guthrie, 39, of Morgantown, who was wanted for a previous domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Guthrie was in possession of multiple 9mm bullets, and witnesses told police Guthrie was in possession of a firearm.

The report says Guthrie disposed of the gun before officers arrived, but a witness was able to secure the gun for officers.

Guthrie allegedly yelled “I should have shot you when I had the chance!” at the woman and held her against her will before she was able to escape the home.

The victim told officers that Guthrie held the barrel of the gun up against her head, telling her “We’re both going to die tonight.” before she escaped.

Officers said they saw a knot on the side of the woman’s head that was a “black and blue raised mark” that matched her story and the end of the firearm.

Guthrie has been charged with wanton endangerment in addition to the domestic battery he was wanted for before this incident.

Guthrie is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

