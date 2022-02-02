Morgantown man arrested for allegedly stealing guns, breaking into gymnastics center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said a Morgantown man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole multiple guns from Tractor Supply and broke into a gymnastics center.

Deputies responded to an alarm at the Tractor Supply in Monongalia County and performed a patrol of the area where they saw a broken glass door to a gymnastics center, according to a release from Monongalia Sheriff Perry Palmer.

The report says a butt stock to a firearm was outside the broken door, and a barrel was inside the broken door.

Officers said they cleared both Tractor Supply and the gymnastics center and found no suspects on the scene.

Officers reviewed video footage from the gymnastics center and saw a man, later identified as Jacob Elliott, 29, breaking the glass door and entering the facility, according to the release.

During a search of the area, officers said they spotted Elliott walking down Scott Ave. with a firearm.

During an interview with Elliott, officers said he admitted to stealing “multiple air rifles/pistols” from Tractor Supply and using one of them to make entry into the gymnastic center.

Elliott has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering and has been arraigned at Monongalia County Magistrate Court, where bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

