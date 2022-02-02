Advertisement

Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on

Concerns regarding road maintenance.(Walt Lang)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After three weeks without pick up, Walter Lang said his garbage was finally removed. Trucks were unable to go down Wildrose Street in Morgantown to collect from their customers due to poor road conditions.

Lang spoke to someone from the Division of Highways both over the phone and in-person regarding these concerns. He was told it was a non-priority road.

“We can’t go all winter long and not have anybody here and then having to keep calling and calling and calling and not getting any action,” Lang explained.

He said this winter he had only seen a state truck on the road three times.

Lang added one of his main concerns is the safety of residents.

“Elderly people live out here. If you had to get an ambulance here. It’s just probably not going to happen. If the garbage trucks can’t make it. I don’t think an ambulance is going to make it,” he said.

5 News also reached out to the DOH who said, Wildrose St. had been plowed and had abrasives placed since the last snow. As a gravel road, it was cleared after four-lane and two-lane roads and more heavily traveled paved one-lane roads.

