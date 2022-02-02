Most of NCWV placed under Winter Weather Advisory

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service in Charleston has placed most of NCWV under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 PM Thursday to 1 PM Friday.

This weather system out west could bring up to 1″ of snow and up to 0.2″ of ice accumulations to NCWV.

This could be enough snow and ice to result in slippery road conditions, making for a hazardous commute in some areas.

With the rain expected Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon, it is a good idea to take it slow and be cautious on the roads.

Stick with 5 News as our meteorologists track the system and keep you updated on the latest conditions.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.