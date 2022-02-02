No. 1 Morgantown powers past No. 2 Parkersburg South, 85-54

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If there were any questions about who deserves to be ranked number one in Class AAAA, the answer came on Morgantown’s hardwood Tuesday.

The Mohigans sped past the second-ranked Parkersburg South Patriots 85-54 and cemented themselves as the top dogs in West Virginia’s highest class.

Alec Poland put up 25 points for Morgantown with Brooks Gage (17), Sharron Young (12), Brody Davis (11) and Cameron Danser (10) all in double figures.

Cyrus Trough led the Patriots with 17 points.

