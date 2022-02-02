Advertisement

No. 1 Morgantown powers past No. 2 Parkersburg South, 85-54

Alec Poland posts 25 points in win, four other Mohigans in double figures
Morgantown boys' basketball
Morgantown boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If there were any questions about who deserves to be ranked number one in Class AAAA, the answer came on Morgantown’s hardwood Tuesday.

The Mohigans sped past the second-ranked Parkersburg South Patriots 85-54 and cemented themselves as the top dogs in West Virginia’s highest class.

Alec Poland put up 25 points for Morgantown with Brooks Gage (17), Sharron Young (12), Brody Davis (11) and Cameron Danser (10) all in double figures.

Cyrus Trough led the Patriots with 17 points.

