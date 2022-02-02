Rich Bord steps away from Grafton football after 40 years

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After 40 years with the Grafton football program, head coach Rich Bord announced he is stepping away from the program and handing over the reins.

Bord has been dealing with health issues and noticed during the 2021 season he was no longer able to demonstrate and be as active as he has in the past, leading to his decision to resign as head coach last week.

In his years with Grafton, Bord experienced two state championships, three visits to the finals and made countless connections with current and former Grafton student-athletes.

Long-time assistant Mickey Foley takes over for Bord as Grafton’s new head coach, a transition Foley and the athletes have described as “natural.”

Bord will remain Grafton’s athletic director and would consider returning to the sidelines in some capacity in the future.

“I could not be prouder to be a Bearcat,” Bord said.

