Sam Carvelli, 92, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on December 15, 1929, a son of the late Luigi and Anna Figler Carvelli. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Muriale Carvelli, and also his companion, Lois Webb. Surviving are one daughter, Luana Capicola and her companion James Crowe of Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Jon and Jessica Capicola; one great granddaughter, Shaelyn; one brother, James Carvelli and his wife Karen of Stonewood; His brother-in-law, Mike (Corky) Corcoglioniti of Bridgeport; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one son, Louis Michael Carvelli; four brothers, Frank Carvelli, George Carvelli, Joe Carvelli, and infant John Carvelli; and six sisters, Rose Perri, Elizabeth Signorelli, Mary McIntire, Anna Danes, Delores Corcoglioniti, and infant Virginia Carvelli. Mr. Carvelli was a 1948 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and a retired MCT Operator with Fourco Glass. He was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 12:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday, where a prayer service will be held at 5:30 pm to conclude the service. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.

