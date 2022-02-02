Six University student-athletes ink with college athletic programs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University keeps churning out student-athletes taking it to the next level and Wednesday was no different.

Six Hawks decided where they will be pursuing collegiate athletics, both in- and out-of-state.

A list of the student-athletes and their programs is below:

Corbin Turney - Fairmont State University football

Elija Jackson - Fairmont State University football

Bella Schrout - Belmont Abbey College acrobatics and tumbling

Ava Miranov - SUNY Cortland gymnastics

Katie Ryan - West Virginia Wesleyan College lacrosse

Donald Brandel - West Virginia University football

