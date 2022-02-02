Advertisement

Six University student-athletes ink with college athletic programs

Add to growing list of Hawks taking their careers to the next level
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University keeps churning out student-athletes taking it to the next level and Wednesday was no different.

Six Hawks decided where they will be pursuing collegiate athletics, both in- and out-of-state.

A list of the student-athletes and their programs is below:

Corbin Turney - Fairmont State University football

Elija Jackson - Fairmont State University football

Bella Schrout - Belmont Abbey College acrobatics and tumbling

Ava Miranov - SUNY Cortland gymnastics

Katie Ryan - West Virginia Wesleyan College lacrosse

Donald Brandel - West Virginia University football

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J...
Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College, suspect facing 5 charges
Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery
Man charged for allegedly shooting woman’s jaw in Taylor County
Concerns regarding road maintenance.
Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny

Latest News

Morgantown student-athletes
Two Mohigans become competitors in the Mountain East Conference on signing day
Morgantown boys' basketball
No. 1 Morgantown powers past No. 2 Parkersburg South, 85-54
Rich Bord
Rich Bord steps away from Grafton football after 40 years
Tyler girl's basketball falls to Williamstown, 68-32
Tyler Consolidated girl’s basketball falls to Williamstown, 68-32