Six University student-athletes ink with college athletic programs
Add to growing list of Hawks taking their careers to the next level
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University keeps churning out student-athletes taking it to the next level and Wednesday was no different.
Six Hawks decided where they will be pursuing collegiate athletics, both in- and out-of-state.
A list of the student-athletes and their programs is below:
Corbin Turney - Fairmont State University football
Elija Jackson - Fairmont State University football
Bella Schrout - Belmont Abbey College acrobatics and tumbling
Ava Miranov - SUNY Cortland gymnastics
Katie Ryan - West Virginia Wesleyan College lacrosse
Donald Brandel - West Virginia University football
