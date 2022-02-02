Two Mohigans become competitors in the Mountain East Conference on signing day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jaiden Evans and Dyllan Haseleu were teammates, but starting in the fall they’ll compete against each other.

Evans signed with Fairmont State University and will bolster the Falcons’ offensive line, while Haseleu will do the same for Glenville State College.

Both are happy to be staying close and joining local programs they admire.

