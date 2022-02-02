Advertisement

Two Mohigans become competitors in the Mountain East Conference on signing day

Former teammates join programs at Fairmont State and Glenville State
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jaiden Evans and Dyllan Haseleu were teammates, but starting in the fall they’ll compete against each other.

Evans signed with Fairmont State University and will bolster the Falcons’ offensive line, while Haseleu will do the same for Glenville State College.

Both are happy to be staying close and joining local programs they admire.

