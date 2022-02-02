Advertisement

United Way Wednesday, February 2, 2022 - 211 Day is coming!

By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYGART VALLEY REGION, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way organizations across NCWV prepared themselves for an upcoming awareness day that would be about an informational and referral phone line.

The 211 phone line is, according to Casey Gilbert, of United Way, a phone line that connects people to whatever agency or help they need.

“Throughout the week,” she explained, “United Way staff members take the calls, and we have access to a statewide database of agencies, resources and services to help people get what they need.”

The phone line is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

In other words, as Casey explained, “Anyone can call at anytime for, basically, any reason.”

While the final number of calls wouldn’t be known until Friday, February 11th, the phone line had seen a lot of use in recent months, with thousands of calls being made to the Tygart Valley United Way, for example.

“Last year, I believe it was a little bit over twenty thousand,” she said. “This year, the total number went up by about ten thousand, so it’s around thirty thousand.”

She said that February 11th would be a day of spreading awareness, through lending rack cards, posters and other informational items to businesses and non-profit agencies, to help them share that information with their clients and customers.

Those who wanted to learn more about the phone line could call 211, or visit wv211.org.

