Westover man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge on Wednesday, officials said.

Thomas Winston, 31 of Westover, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Ihlenfeld said that Winston, who has previously been convicted of a similar charge in Preston County, admitted to having child pornographic images in August 2019 in Preston County.

Winston faces at least 10 and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000, according to U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld.

The FBI investigated the incident.

Winston was indicted on the charge in November of 2020. You can read our coverage here.

