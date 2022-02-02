WVU Medicine, GSC celebrate opening of new clinic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials from WVU Medicine and Glenville State College officially announced the opening of the new WVU Medicine clinic at the Waco Center.

The new clinic is located near the College at 921 Mineral Road.

New WVU Medicine signage was unveiled for the clinic on Wednesday.

The 10,600 square foot clinic houses space for the WVU Medicine specialty services of Dermatology, Neurology, Pain Management, and Rheumatology.

Sandy Pettit, president of the Glenville State College Foundation, is pleased to have a new clinic opening close to GSC.

“We are so glad to have WVU Medicine as our partners in providing high quality healthcare to our community,” said Pettit. “While they have been caring for our residents for a couple of months now, the unveiling of the new signage makes it feel a little more official and signals to the community that the clinic is open for business. Having expanded medical services in Glenville has been a long-time goal of the Foundation, and our partnership with WVU Medicine has helped us achieve that goal.”

WVU Health System officials also announced that it plans to add several additional services in the next several months, including Endocrinology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Weight Management.

Officials said the clinic serves as a gateway for Gilmer County residents to access the WVU Medicine network of specialists and hospitals.

Residents of the area are encouraged to visit WVUMedicine.org to learn more about the variety of services the WVU Medicine network offers. They can also open a MyChart account by visiting MyWVUChart.com. Through that portal, patients are able to manage their health record, communicate with their providers, and schedule visits.

To schedule an appointment at the new clinic, call 855-WVU-CARE.

