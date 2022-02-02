WVU student says she was served raw chicken at dining hall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University student says she was served raw chicken at a campus dining hall.

Mackenzie Sherry shared a photo of a chicken sandwich she got from Café Evansdale, the largest dining hall on campus, with 5 News.

The picture shows the inside of the sandwich was raw.

Sherry told WVU’s student newspaper, the Daily Athenaeum, she got sick after eating the sandwich and missed classes.

The facility has committed dozens of violations since opening in August of 2018, according to online records from the Monongalia County Health Department.

Ten violations were noted during a routine inspection last week, including an ice dispenser that had visible mold growth for the pop machine and a damaged thermometer inside a cooler that could not register an accurate temperature.

Most were corrected during the inspection, according to the records.

WVU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

