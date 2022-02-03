Albert Eugene Zara, 80, of Quiet Dell passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in the Davis Medical Center, Elkins. He was born in Century, WV on January 27, 1942, a son of the late Albert B. and Anna Cvechko Zara. He was married to Patricia Smallridge Zara on August 21, 1965, who preceded him in death on January 13, 2022. He is survived by three daughters; Gina Zara of Altamonte Springs, FL, Krista Lewellyn and husband David of Buckhannon, WV and Erin Tampoya and husband Don of Cornelius, NC and five grandchildren: Chase Lewellyn and wife Abigail of Buckhannon, WV, Kennedi Lewellyn of Buckhannon, WV, Makenzi Lewellyn of Buckhannon, WV, Marco Tampoya of Cornelius, NC and Sloan Tampoya of Cornelius, NC; and two brothers, Victor Zara of Buckhannon, WV and John Zara of Kerrville, TX. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Louise “Chi Chi” Bahr. Mr. Zara was a 1960 graduate of Philippi High School where he was an All-State football and baseball player as well as All American in baseball. He also played one year of football at Fairmont State College and went on to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates Minor League in 1961 as a catcher. He was formerly employed as a supervisor for Rauer Coal in Century and Bethlehem Mines in Barbour County 108, and Chessie System Railroad as a railway supervisor, having retired from Trus Joist MacMillan as supervisor of maintenance. Mr. Zara was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood and enjoyed attending Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Buckhannon with his daughter, which was the church where he and Patricia were married in 1965. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St., Nutter Fort, WV on Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 35 Franklin St., Buckhannon, WV 26201 with Father Ed Tetteh as celebrant. Interment will follow at Heavner Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.