Alderson Broaddus men’s basketball clinches win over Davis & Elkins

Jalen Collins led with 22 points for the Battlers
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broadus men’s basketball payed host to Davis & Elkins this evening.

Jalen Collins totaled 22 points in route to the Battlers’ 83-70 victory over the Senators.

D&E’s Sam Rolle IV totaled 22 points on the night as well.

Both teams are back on the court this Saturday, AB will travel to West Virginia Wesleyan, while D&E stays a home to host Notre Dame (Ohio). Both tip-off at 4 p.m.

