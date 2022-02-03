Advertisement

Bill introduced to hold employers liable if employee dies from vaccine mandate

(WILX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The state Senate introduced a bill on Thursday that would hold employers responsible if an employee dies from a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The purpose of SB 578 is to make employers liable for injury or death to employees who become ill or die following an employer mandated Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the bill’s introduction, it would hold employers responsible if a mandate is enforced that requires an employee to be vaccinated to retain employment.

The bill was introduced by Mark Maynard, (R)-Wayne.

Senate Bill 578 has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary and then to the Committee on Finance.

You can view the bill’s introduction here.

