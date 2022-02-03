Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: North Marion’s Preston WIlliams

By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Being recognized as a great athlete doesn’t always have to do with the amount of points one puts up, though Preston Williams did have 21 of those during North Marion’s loss to Wheeling Central Catholic.

Williams hit a 60 ft. buzzer beater shot to end the first quarter against the Maroon Knights, a feat that many basketball players have attempted, but only dreamed of making.

The Huskies’ junior admits he’s practiced that type of shoot, but it’s still a “hail mary” and typically a once in the lifetime moment.

