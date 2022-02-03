Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Landyn Reppert signs to continue his football career at Seton Hill

Reppert will be the sole player from West Virginia on the Griffins’ roster
Landyn Reppert signs to play football at Seton Hill
Landyn Reppert signs to play football at Seton Hill(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Landyn Reppert turned some heads this past season, securing 1,549 yards and crushing the school’s previous record for most yards in a single game.

Seton Hill came in pretty late to Reppert’s offers, but once he went to visit, he knew it was a right fit.

The seniors’ football family he has at Bridgeport is something that has made him into the player he is today, and looked for that when deciding to suit up in the Griffins’ uniform.

