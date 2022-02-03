Capito and subcommittee address border situation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito is focusing on an issue more than 1,000 miles away from the Mountain State today.

She spoke to the media about crossings at the southern border. Capito alleges the Biden administration was slow to release new statistics. She says the increase in illegal crossings by migrants has cost the U.S. more than $1 billion dollars, as well as fueling the drug epidemic.

“I talked to the head of the border patrol yesterday. I asked him, is this because we’re getting better at detecting it? Or is it because they know our eye is off the ball and they’re flooding it with more and more product coming into the country. His answer was both. That’s disappointing to me because we’ve been screaming about this.” said Capito.

Encounters between border patrol and migrants have jumped in the past year. Last week Vice President Kamala Harris visited Honduras in an attempt to address the root cause of migration.

