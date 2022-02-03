Clarksburg man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested after officers said he possessed videos of child pornography.

Jason Morris, 45, of Clarksburg, had videos depicting child pornography on a cloud storage service, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the phone number, email address, and sign in information associated with the cloud storage service belonged to Morris.

Morris has been charged with two counts of exhibiting materials with minors engaged in sexual explicit conduct and being held at North Central Regional Jail.

