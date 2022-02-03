COVID-19 W.Va. | 15 deaths, 3,291 new cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 3, 2022, there are currently 11,057 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 15 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,829 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Mason County, a 41-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Mason County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 62-year old male from Mason County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old male from Hardy County, a 61-year old female from Mingo County, a 62-year old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year old male from Wyoming County, and a 79-year old female from Wood County. These deaths range from December 2021 through January 2022.

As of Wednesday, 1,097 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 235 have been admitted to the ICU and 124 are on ventilators.

20 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, three pediatric patients are in the ICU, and one pediatric patient is on a ventilator.

As of this article’s publication, hospital numbers on the DHHR’s website have not been updated to reflect Thursday’s numbers.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,894 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,638 cases of Omicron have been reported.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (126), Berkeley (429), Boone (183), Braxton (39), Brooke (73), Cabell (692), Calhoun (75), Clay (39), Doddridge (45), Fayette (532), Gilmer (45), Grant (67), Greenbrier (311), Hampshire (127), Hancock (99), Hardy (72), Harrison (386), Jackson (65), Jefferson (211), Kanawha (1,130), Lewis (82), Lincoln (152), Logan (266), Marion (312), Marshall (154), Mason (235), McDowell (209), Mercer (469), Mineral (173), Mingo (179), Monongalia (508), Monroe (129), Morgan (52), Nicholas (194), Ohio (169), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (45), Preston (154), Putnam (452), Raleigh (659), Randolph (162), Ritchie (59), Roane (71), Summers (101), Taylor (107), Tucker (26), Tyler (39), Upshur (141), Wayne (216), Webster (55), Wetzel (83), Wirt (22), Wood (381), Wyoming (185). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

