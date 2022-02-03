Davis & Elkins women’s basketball comes out on top over Alderson Broaddus, 77-72
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis & Elkins women’s basketball came away with a 77-72 at Alderson Broaddus tonight.
Peyton Mohler led the charge for the Senators, putting up a game-high 29 points.
For Alderson Broaddus, Iyahnna Williams led with 25 points.
Both teams are back on the court this Saturday at 2 p.m. The Battlers travel to take on West Virginia Wesleyan and Davis & Elkins stays at home to face Notre Dame (Ohio).
