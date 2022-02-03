Advertisement

Davis & Elkins women’s basketball comes out on top over Alderson Broaddus, 77-72

Peyton Mohler led the Senators in scoring with 29 points.
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis & Elkins women’s basketball came away with a 77-72 at Alderson Broaddus tonight.

Peyton Mohler led the charge for the Senators, putting up a game-high 29 points.

For Alderson Broaddus, Iyahnna Williams led with 25 points.

Both teams are back on the court this Saturday at 2 p.m. The Battlers travel to take on West Virginia Wesleyan and Davis & Elkins stays at home to face Notre Dame (Ohio).

