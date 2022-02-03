Flood Watch, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today and tomorrow morning will bring hazardous conditions to parts of NCWV, as a strong cold front from out west continues bringing plenty of precipitation our way.

First, the National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have all of NCWV under a Flood Watch until 1 AM tomorrow.

This comes as the cold front out west brings widespread rain to NCWV throughout the day. Models suggest another 1″ of rain on top of the rain we have already seen.

Combined with melting snow, this could result in flooding of creeks and rivers, along with low-lying areas.

So if you’re heading out today, make sure to take it slow on the roads, avoid any flooded areas, and have plans in place in case something happens, especially if you’re in a low-lying area.

The NWS offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh also have us under Winter Weather Advisories, which expire at different times but will generally last until tomorrow afternoon.

This is because, overnight into tomorrow morning, that rain transitions over to a wintry mix, with some icing able to take place in the process.

We’ll likely see 0.1″ to 0.2″ of ice in much of NCWV, with most of the ice in the western counties.

The freezing rain then turns into light snow showers that last through the afternoon, into the early-evening hours.

We’ll see about 1″ to 2″ of snow in some areas.

This will mean more slick roads, especially in the morning and afternoon for tomorrow.

The ice could also damage tree branches and even power lines.

So if you’re traveling tomorrow, make sure to take it slow on the roads.

It’s also not a bad idea to charge up your electronics.

Stick with 5 News as we keep you updated on the latest weather updates. Stay safe out there!

