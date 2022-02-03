Advertisement

Flood Watch, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today and tomorrow morning will bring hazardous conditions to parts of NCWV, as a strong cold front from out west continues bringing plenty of precipitation our way.

First, the National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have all of NCWV under a Flood Watch until 1 AM tomorrow.

This comes as the cold front out west brings widespread rain to NCWV throughout the day. Models suggest another 1″ of rain on top of the rain we have already seen.

Combined with melting snow, this could result in flooding of creeks and rivers, along with low-lying areas.

So if you’re heading out today, make sure to take it slow on the roads, avoid any flooded areas, and have plans in place in case something happens, especially if you’re in a low-lying area.

NCWV Flood Watch
NCWV Flood Watch(WDTV)

The NWS offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh also have us under Winter Weather Advisories, which expire at different times but will generally last until tomorrow afternoon.

This is because, overnight into tomorrow morning, that rain transitions over to a wintry mix, with some icing able to take place in the process.

We’ll likely see 0.1″ to 0.2″ of ice in much of NCWV, with most of the ice in the western counties.

The freezing rain then turns into light snow showers that last through the afternoon, into the early-evening hours.

We’ll see about 1″ to 2″ of snow in some areas.

This will mean more slick roads, especially in the morning and afternoon for tomorrow.

The ice could also damage tree branches and even power lines.

So if you’re traveling tomorrow, make sure to take it slow on the roads.

It’s also not a bad idea to charge up your electronics.

Stick with 5 News as we keep you updated on the latest weather updates. Stay safe out there!

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisory
Most of NCWV placed under Winter Weather Advisory
Eric Guthrie
Morgantown man arrested for allegedly putting gun against woman’s head
A WVU student says she was served a raw chicken sandwich at a campus dining hall.
WVU student says she was served raw chicken at dining hall
Concerns regarding road maintenance.
Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Father arrested after baby reported missing, mother found fatally shot in Memphis

Latest News

Babydog
“Save All Baby Dogs Act of 2022” proposed in House
Famous for his character Barnie Fife on The Andy Griffith Show, Don received 5 Emmys and had...
Morgantown native Don Knotts honored with plaque
Drone
Who owns the airspace above your home? W.Va. drone bill could clarify
Drone
Drone PKG