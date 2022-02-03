Fourth-year medical student delivers his baby in a car during a snowstorm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A student at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine had to deliver his baby in a car during a snowstorm in Utah.

“I’ve never ever performed any sort of medical procedure inside of a car in the middle of nowhere with no one around and no resources,” fourth-year medical student,” Cade Walker said.

Cade was presented with a challenge. When his wife, Katie, went into labor on their way to the hospital in the snowstorm on January 20.

“I knew that it just was going to happen there, but I never felt scared. I felt confident in my husband being able to help me and him being able to stay calm. So we played off of each other’s calmness,” Katie explained.

After three years living in Lewisburg, West Virginia, Cade decided to finish up his last round of clinical rotations in northern Utah. This was where he and Katie were from, and they wanted to be closer to family.

Roughly 20 minutes into their journey to the hospital, Katie told Cade to pull off to the side of the road because she knew the baby was coming.

While Cade had experience delivering babies from his time in medical school, he still called 911 to help him walk through the steps of the delivery process.

Cade said he was grateful he did this. As when it got time to tie off the unbiblical chord. He looked for something to use.

“Well, what about the elastic off of a surgical mask? Could I break that off and use that? They said yeah, that could work just fine, and so we definitely had to improvise a little bit and use what we had available,” Cade explained.

Kennedy Lou Walker was born with no complications. Then roughly seven minutes after her birth, emergency services arrived to take her and Katie to the hospital.

Katie said she and Kennedy were both doing well.

Cade added this was an experience that they would never forget.

“We’re going to pass that place every time we drive by and say this is where you were born, Kennedy. Just right there on the side of the road in a snowstorm,” he said.

The Walker family planned to return to West Virginia for Cade’s graduation in May 2022.

