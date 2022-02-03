Advertisement

Funding to combat opioid crisis announced

U.S. Senators Capito and Manchin announced more than $2.4 million in funding for WorkForce West Virginia.
(Source: Pixabay.com)((Source: Pixabay.com))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $2,434,127 from the U.S. Department of Labor to WorkForce West Virginia. 

This funding will support job creation and workforce training services in Beckley, Bluefield, Charleston, Huntington, Martinsburg, Morgantown, Parkersburg, and Wheeling, which have each suffered significant social and economic impacts from widespread opioid use, addiction, and overdoses.

State officials estimate the award will support the creation of jobs and provide workforce training for approximately 297 people.

“Every corner of our state has felt the impact of the opioid epidemic and addiction crisis,” Senator Capito said. “It has devastated too many of our families and torn apart too many of our communities. Funding like this is incredibly important to our recovery efforts, and helps emphasize community-based solutions that reintegrate people in recovery back into the workforce.”

Senator Manchin says that learning the necessary skills to combat the opioid crisis is critical.

“Every West Virginian has been impacted by the drug epidemic, and addressing this devastating epidemic head on continues to be one of my top priorities, said Senator Manchin. “Ensuring our workforce is equipped with the skills they need to manage substance use disorder, recovery and reintegration into the workforce is critical. I am pleased WorkForce West Virginia is receiving this funding to support job creation, workforce training and recovery resources in communities hit hard by this crisis.”

