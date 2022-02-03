Advertisement

Jeremiah King signs to continue his football career at Glenville State

“The King of Clarksburg” has made his mark on the RCB football program
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeramiah King has left his mark on not only RCB football, but on Harrison County over the last four years.

The Glenville State signee leaves his high school career as the reigning Harrison County all-time rushing yards leader, with 1,965 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

King chose to continue his football career as a pioneer because they were a school that was loyal to him throughout his entire time at RCB, and feels they accept him for the player that he is.

