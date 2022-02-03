Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 3, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We start with more steady rainfall in WV this afternoon, before transitioning over to wintry mix overnight, as the cold front producing this precipitation moves east today. The amount of steady rainfall expected today means we’re under a Flood Watch until 1 AM tomorrow, and the wintry mix and snow means we’re under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 PM tonight to 1 PM tomorrow. Make sure to take it slow on the roads to account for rain and ice, avoid any flooded areas, and have plans in place just in case.

This afternoon, expect cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the mild upper-40s. A steady rainfall will continue pushing in throughout the day, leading to dreary, slick conditions in some areas. Some areas might even see heavy rainfall at times. It’s not until after 11 PM tonight that we see the rain begin to turn into rain/snow mix and sleet, as temperatures dip closer to the freezing point. By the time we do, expect at least 1.5″ of rain across NCWV, with some areas seeing up to 2″. This means the potential for slick roads and even minor flooding in creeks, low-lying areas, and areas of poor drainage. As a result, a Flood Watch will be in effect across NCWV until just after midnight. Be careful driving and have plans in place just in case.

Overnight into tomorrow morning, the cold front moves east, allowing temperatures to dip into the low-30s. As a result, we transition over to a rain/snow mix, with some sleet thrown in as well. This wintry mix lasts up until mid-morning tomorrow. Not much ice is expected, about 0.2″ of ice across NCWV at most. But it does mean a slick morning commute if you’re traveling. By mid-morning, we transition over to light snow showers, which go away by mid-afternoon and won’t produce much, about 1″ to 2″ at most. Still, the ice and snow will mean slick spots on the roads, making for a hazardous commute. As a result, the National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have us under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 PM tonight to 1 PM tomorrow. Make sure to take it slow on the roads if you need to. The precipitation then leaves by tomorrow afternoon, leaving behind cooling temperatures and clearing skies.

Over the weekend, temperatures will start in the chilly low-20s, before we warm up to the upper-30s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly clear during that time, so it will be a cool, but nice, weekend. Next week, temperatures will generally be in the upper-30s, with quiet conditions all around. In short, expect rain and wintry mix tonight, snow and ice tomorrow, and quiet conditions this weekend.

Today: It will be a rainy day, with steady rain pushing through NCWV. Some areas might see heavier rain at times. We’ll likely see over 1″ of rain during the afternoon hours, which could produce slick roads and even minor flooding in low-lying areas, creeks, and areas of poor drainage. So be careful when driving and have plans in place in case something happens. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, with NE winds of 5-10 mph and highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Overall, expect a rainy, soggy afternoon. High: 50.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy for the night, with rain moving in up until the late-evening hours. During the overnight hours, we end up transitioning to wintry mix and sleet, with some icing likely. Winds will come from the north at 10-15 mph , with lows in the upper-20s to low-30s tonight. Overall, expect rain at first, then some ice and colder temperatures. Low: 30.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy, and we experience a wintry mix and sleet throughout the morning. Some icing is likely, and while we won’t see much ice, it could be enough for slick road conditions. We then transition to snow in the mid-morning, and that light snow lasts until the mid-afternoon hours, bringing about 1″ to 2″ of snow in some areas. In other words, we won’t see much ice or snow, but it could be enough for slick roads, so be careful when driving. Barring that, expect NW winds of 5-10 and highs in the low-30s and staying there. Overall, expect wintry mix this morning, light snow in the afternoon, and chilly, drier conditions in the evening. High: 32.

Saturday: Much better weather conditions are expected, as skies will be partly cloudy, with some sunshine at times. It will be a bit chilly, with highs in the upper-20s, but because winds will be light, wind chills shouldn’t be too bad. Overall, expect a cool afternoon, with some sunshine. High: 28.

