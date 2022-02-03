Lewis County High School demonstrates DUI simulator

Lews County, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis county high school students got a very hands-on demonstration of just how dangerous drunk driving can be.

Students got a chance to use a simulator that hammered home the dangers of driving drunk.

The simulation is put on by State Farm, the West Virginia and National Alcohol and Beverage Control and the Governors Highway Safety Program.

The operator of the machine, Dan Pickens, said they go around to every school in the state to demonstrate these risks.

“The goal of the simulator is to give that one thing that that there is no other way to give,” said Pickens. “That’s first hand, safe, experience with drinking and driving.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 18,000 people died from a drunk driving accident in 2019 alone. Officials say stats like that are why it’s important to teach students about the dangers of drunk driving.

“They learn how alcohol changes their abilities to do things, and they see it first hand. Which is a little different than reading that it does it in a book, but when you see how it actually affects in real life situations its a little easier to translate the information.”

Lewis County High School is no stranger to talking about this issue.

The school won second place in the state for its drunk driving PSA.

Between the simulator and the award winning PSA, students certainly found out how serious taking this risk can be.

Denny Thorne, a senior at Lewis County High School, said that the experience hammered home the importance of the event.

“It is very important because it kinda teaches us how dangerous it really is to drunk drive.”

