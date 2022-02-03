Advertisement

Man sentenced for distributing meth in Marion County

A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday for distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in Marion County.
Tyreese Marsh
Tyreese Marsh(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday for distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in Marion County.

Tyreese Marsh, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 120 months of incarceration for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation in Marion County, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Marsh pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Possession with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” 

U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld said Marsh admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in October 2019 in Marion County.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the White Hall Police Department investigated the case.

For prior coverage of Marsh’s arrest, click here.

