Man transported to hospital after Randolph Co. crash

A man was transported to Davis Medical Center after a frightening crash Thursday on Route 33 in Randolph County.(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was transported to Davis Medical Center after a frightening crash Thursday on Route 33 in Randolph County.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 33 East near the Faulkner Road intersection, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Deputies arrived on the scene and saw one man that was still in the vehicle.

According to the post, Elkins Fire Department and Randolph Co. EMS Units worked to extricate and provide life saving measures to the man before he was transported to Davis Medical Center.

The name of the man in the accident and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

