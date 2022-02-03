Otis Shay Bosley, 91, of Norco, CA, formerly of Clarksburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 03, 2022, at the VA Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Mr. Bosley was born in Bonnie, WV, on April 20, 1930, a son of the late Clyde Bosley and Bertha Blake Fink. Shay is survived by his two sons, Michael Bosley of Mt. Clare and Shayne Bosley and his wife Charlotte of Clarksburg; three daughters, Machelle Murray and her husband Paul of Norco, CA, Marilyn Flanigan and her husband Chuck of Spelter, and Kristen Bosley of Clarksburg; thirteen grandchildren, Michael, David, Scott, Shawna, Jody, Erica, Joshua, Garrett, Skylar, Michael, Renee, Dereck, and Shannon; eighteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Windel Bosley of Braxton County; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his four brothers; Jim, Gary, Rondle, and William Bosley; and sister, Jackie Kimble. Shay served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was an electrician at Clinche Field Coal and later was the owner and operator of Shay’s Body Shop in Clarksburg, WV. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed attending church on Sundays with his daughter and granddaughter in California. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm where a service will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 10:00 am with Pastor Jim Glaspell officiating. Interment will follow in the WV National Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

