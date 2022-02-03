Advertisement

Otis Shay Bosley

Otis Shay Bosley
Otis Shay Bosley(Picasa | Otis Shay Bosley)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Otis Shay Bosley, 91, of Norco, CA, formerly of Clarksburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 03, 2022, at the VA Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Mr. Bosley was born in Bonnie, WV, on April 20, 1930, a son of the late Clyde Bosley and Bertha Blake Fink. Shay is survived by his two sons, Michael Bosley of Mt. Clare and Shayne Bosley and his wife Charlotte of Clarksburg; three daughters, Machelle Murray and her husband Paul of Norco, CA, Marilyn Flanigan and her husband Chuck of Spelter, and Kristen Bosley of Clarksburg; thirteen grandchildren, Michael, David, Scott, Shawna, Jody, Erica, Joshua, Garrett, Skylar, Michael, Renee, Dereck, and Shannon; eighteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Windel Bosley of Braxton County; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his four brothers; Jim, Gary, Rondle, and William Bosley; and sister, Jackie Kimble. Shay served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was an electrician at Clinche Field Coal and later was the owner and operator of Shay’s Body Shop in Clarksburg, WV. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed attending church on Sundays with his daughter and granddaughter in California. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm where a service will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 10:00 am with Pastor Jim Glaspell officiating. Interment will follow in the WV National Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV(WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisory
Most of NCWV placed under Winter Weather Advisory
A WVU student says she was served a raw chicken sandwich at a campus dining hall.
WVU student says she was served raw chicken at dining hall
Eric Guthrie
Morgantown man arrested for allegedly putting gun against woman’s head
Concerns regarding road maintenance.
Morgantown resident raises concerns over maintaining the road he lives on
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Father arrested after baby reported missing, mother found fatally shot in Memphis

Latest News

Ronald Ervin Boyce
Ronald Ervin Boyce
Albert Eugene Zara
Albert Eugene Zara
Edgar Lewis Short
Edgar Lewis Short
Sam Carvelli
Sam Carvelli