Proposed bill would allow unvaccinated that leave job to collect unemployment benefits
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill proposed in the Senate would allow those that are unvaccinated that leave their job due to a vaccine mandate to receive unemployment benefits.
The purpose of Senate Bill 576 is to authorize unemployment benefits to eligible people who have left a job due to an employer denying a request for a COVID-19 vaccination exemption.
Within the bill’s introduction, it says that a person “shall not be deemed to have left his or her most recent work voluntarily.”
SB 576′s lead sponsor is Mark Maynard, (R)-Wayne.
It has been referred to the Judiciary Committee.
You can read the bill’s introduction here.
