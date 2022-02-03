Advertisement

Proposed bill would allow unvaccinated that leave job to collect unemployment benefits

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill proposed in the Senate would allow those that are unvaccinated that leave their job due to a vaccine mandate to receive unemployment benefits.

The purpose of Senate Bill 576 is to authorize unemployment benefits to eligible people who have left a job due to an employer denying a request for a COVID-19 vaccination exemption.

Within the bill’s introduction, it says that a person “shall not be deemed to have left his or her most recent work voluntarily.”

SB 576′s lead sponsor is Mark Maynard, (R)-Wayne.

It has been referred to the Judiciary Committee.

You can read the bill’s introduction here.

